Ukrenergo will receive a grant from the EBRD provided by the Netherlands

13:02 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The EBRD Special Fund will send a grant of 70 million euros to Ukrenergo.



This was announced by the head of the company Vladimir Kudritsky on Facebook.



On Thursday, December 29, he, together with Mark Magaletsky, Deputy Chairman of the EBRD Office in Ukraine, in the presence of EBRD First Vice President Jürgen Rigterink, EBRD Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone and Senior Banker Olga Eremina, signed a grant agreement.

"These 70 million euros will be used exclusively for the purchase of equipment necessary to restore the reliable operation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Kudrytsky stressed.



He recalled that Ukrenergo had already signed agreements with the EBRD that would allow attracting 300 million. euros of loan funds to restore high-voltage infrastructure and improve the financial stability of our company.