Ukraine strengthens ties with the African Union

19:59 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba made an official trip to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, strengthening ties between Ukraine and the African Union.

During the visit, meetings were organized with high-level representatives, including the head of the African Union, the President of the Union of the Comoros and the head of the African Union Commission. It is important to note that these negotiations took place on the eve of Africa Day, which is celebrated annually on 25 May.

"My visit to the headquarters of the African Union on the eve of Africa Day is to re-open Ukraine for Africa, and Africa for Ukraine. We strive to make our dialogue more systematic and regular so that Ukraine and African countries understand each other even better," Kuleba said.

The parties agreed to transfer contacts and consultations at all levels between the government of Ukraine and the African Union Commission on a systematic basis.



The Ukrainian minister drew attention to the negative consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine on the situation in Africa: an increase in food prices, an increase in the activities of PMC Wagner, and a drop in socio-economic indicators.

"Russia's war against Ukraine is felt all over the world, in particular on the African continent.. It is critically important to unite efforts to put an end to Russian aggression on the basis of the principles of the UN Charter and the Ukrainian Formula of Peace," the minister said.

Kuleba stressed that any peace initiatives must comply with the logic of the Peace Formula, which, in particular, is reflected in the provisions of the relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly.