Ukraine urged not to strike Russia during Wagner rebellion - CNN

The allies urged Ukraine not to strike at Russia during the Wagner rebellion, CNN writes, citing a Western official.
According to the official, before the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin stopped his rebellion on Saturday, June 24, allies at various levels communicated with Ukrainian officials. They warned them not to take advantage of the chaos to strike at Russia.
The allies wanted to ensure that the actions of Ukraine and the West could not be seen as helping Prigogine and threatening Russian sovereignty.
He added that this message was conveyed at the level of foreign ministers, deputies and ambassadors.
According to him, this is what the Russians have always wanted to prove that there are alleged threats to Russian sovereignty.
