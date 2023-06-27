Ukraine urged not to strike Russia during Wagner rebellion - CNN

10:44 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine





According to the official, before the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin stopped his rebellion on Saturday, June 24, allies at various levels communicated with Ukrainian officials. They warned them not to take advantage of the chaos to strike at Russia.



"The message was not to shake the boat. This is Russia's internal affair," the official said.

He added that this message was conveyed at the level of foreign ministers, deputies and ambassadors.

"The allies warned the Ukrainians not to provoke the situation. Use the opportunities on Ukrainian territory, but do not get involved in internal affairs and do not strike at military targets inside Russia," the official said.

According to him, this is what the Russians have always wanted to prove that there are alleged threats to Russian sovereignty.