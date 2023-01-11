Presidents of Poland and Lithuania visited Ukraine: results of the visit

The head of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, arrived in Lviv, where they met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The international visit began with a ceremony of honoring the memory of our heroes.
After that, the leaders of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine signed a common declaration of the presidents of the Lublin Triangle.
Andrzej Duda said that Poland will continue to support Ukraine, in particular, in the political plane. He stressed that Warsaw will fight for Ukraine to receive the status of a full member of the EU.
As part of the international coalition of allies, including Poland, Ukraine will receive a company of Leopard tanks.
He noted that the decision to form such an international coalition has already been made.
The President of Poland added that the decision to provide Ukraine with the first company of Leopard tanks, along with other types of tanks, would be provided by the member states of the coalition very soon.
