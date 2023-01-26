Ukrainian air defense destroyed 47 Russian missiles

14:18 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During a massive missile attack on Ukraine on January 26, Russia carried out 55 launches of various missiles, 47 missiles were shot down.



Source: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny on Facebook, Air Force Command



According to the Air Force, the invaders used high-precision air and sea-based missiles:

X-47 "Dagger" - from two MiG-31K aircraft





Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles - from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea;





sea-based cruise missiles "Caliber" - from ships and submarines from the Black Sea.



In general, the enemy carried out 55 launches of various missiles (up to 2 Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles, up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 missile launchers, up to 9 Kalibr missile launchers, 4 Kh-59 CARs).



The forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces, destroyed 47 cruise and guided missiles (46 cruise missiles and 1 aviation missile -ed). In addition, three of the four X-59 guided missiles did not reach their targets..



The Air Command "Pivden" specifies that their soldiers shot down 23 cruise missiles: 3 missiles over the Odessa region, 13 - over the Mykolaiv region, 7 - over the Kherson region.

"Units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, are involved in the anti-aircraft battle."