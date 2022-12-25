12:54 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Another Ukrainian embassy received a bloody package. This time in Greece. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

"In the morning, the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece received a bloody package. The sender's address is the same as on the other envelopes that were previously received by Ukrainian embassies and consulates: Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen. The Greek police have launched investigations," the official said.



According to him, the Foreign Ministry expects an acceleration of the investigation by German law enforcement officers.



To date, 33 cases of threats are known in 17 countries: 1 attempted terrorist attack, 2 bombing reports, 1 case of vandalism, 1 case of a written threat and 28 bloody packages.