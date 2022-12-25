Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats - Kuleba

As of December 7, 31 cases have already been recorded in 15 countries.. Threatening envelopes sent from one address - from the Tesla dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen.
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba on his Facebook page on Wednesday, December 7.
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba on his Facebook page on Wednesday, December 7.
According to him, over the past two days, suspicious packages have arrived at Ukrainian embassies and consulates in a number of countries.
In particular, 31 cases are known in 15 countries: Austria (1), Vatican City (1), Denmark (1), Spain (5), Italy (4), Kazakhstan (1), the Netherlands (1), Poland (6) , Portugal (2), Romania (2), USA (1), Hungary (2), France (1), Croatia (1), Czech Republic (2).
In particular, 31 cases are known in 15 countries: Austria (1), Vatican City (1), Denmark (1), Spain (5), Italy (4), Kazakhstan (1), the Netherlands (1), Poland (6) , Portugal (2), Romania (2), USA (1), Hungary (2), France (1), Croatia (1), Czech Republic (2).
He added that he is in constant contact with his fellow foreign ministers, and Ukrainian embassies interact with the foreign side in the context of investigating all cases of threats.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments