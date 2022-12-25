Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats - Kuleba

15:27 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 7, 31 cases have already been recorded in 15 countries.. Threatening envelopes sent from one address - from the Tesla dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen.



This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba on his Facebook page on Wednesday, December 7.

"For a week now, Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been operating in the mode of enhanced security measures, police borders, arrivals of dog handlers, pyrotechnicians and forensic experts, for example, in the photo in this message from Poland," he said.

According to him, over the past two days, suspicious packages have arrived at Ukrainian embassies and consulates in a number of countries.



In particular, 31 cases are known in 15 countries: Austria (1), Vatican City (1), Denmark (1), Spain (5), Italy (4), Kazakhstan (1), the Netherlands (1), Poland (6) , Portugal (2), Romania (2), USA (1), Hungary (2), France (1), Croatia (1), Czech Republic (2).

"Usually, the shipment took place from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems.. The attackers also took steps not to leave traces of their DNA on the bundles. This, in particular, indicates the professional level of the implementation of this action," the official stressed.

He added that he is in constant contact with his fellow foreign ministers, and Ukrainian embassies interact with the foreign side in the context of investigating all cases of threats.