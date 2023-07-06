"Ukrainian shield": security standards will be rethought in Ukraine

In Ukraine, internal security standards will be rethought, said Prime Minister Denys Shmihal. The security and defense reform is called "Ukrainian shield".
What does she suggest
- Public space security. This means that scanners, video cameras and panic buttons will be installed in public places, especially in educational institutions.. Veterans will be involved in this work.
- Creation of an extensive network of shelters: in homes, public spaces, schools, hospitals. Shmigal assures that "normative documents have been adopted, funds have been allocated, and responsibilities have been determined."
- Demining. So that this process does not take decades, resources are being mobilized, Shmigal says.
Minister for Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin told how the reform will be implemented in practice. In particular, a new task is to localize the production of security control systems in public places, such as frames and scanners. They will also localize the production of mine-clearing equipment; organize in Ukraine the production of a sufficient amount of military equipment and a range of weapons; will coordinate bringing the shelters into proper condition.
