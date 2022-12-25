Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged to prepare for the defeat of Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on politicians, experts and the media to prepare for the collapse of Russia in the war it unleashed against Ukraine.



Kuleba announced this on Twitter.

"Dear politicians, experts, representatives of the media and academia abroad. I know that it is difficult for some of you to imagine a Ukrainian victory, but we are on the way to it. It is better to prepare now for the defeat of Russia, and not try to explain why Ukraine cannot or should not win," wrote Kuleba.