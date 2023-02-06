Ukrainian leader expressed condolences to the Turkish people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Turkish President Erdogan and the people of the country in connection with the devastating earthquake that claimed hundreds of lives.

"I express my condolences to President Erdogan, the people of Turkey and the families of the victims of the earthquake in the southeast of the country. I wish a speedy recovery to all the victims. In this difficult time, we will be close to the Turkish people. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster," the head of state wrote on Twitter.