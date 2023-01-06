The Ukrainian leader held a video conference with the Prime Minister of Sweden

15:50 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held an online meeting with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson. This was announced on January 6 by the press service of the head of state.



It is noted that the Ukrainian leader spoke in detail about the situation at the front and the risks of escalation, as well as the key needs of Ukraine to strengthen the defense forces.



Separately, the parties discussed Sweden's priorities during the presidency of the EU Council.

"We hope that under your chairmanship we will be able to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This is a powerful motivator for our army and the general desire of society. We believe that this will be a strong incentive for unity within the EU," Zelensky stressed.

He also told the head of the Swedish government about the Ukrainian formula for peace, thanked for the humanitarian assistance provided and invited Kristersson to Kyiv.