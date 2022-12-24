The Ukrainian leader announced a powerful opposition to the plans of the aggressor

07:35 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and military experts at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief developed a powerful opposition to the plans of the occupiers.



Zelensky announced this in a video message to the Ukrainians.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. The main issues are Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions, Crimea, front-line territories and our state border," the statement said.



The President noted that the members of the meeting analyzed the intentions of the occupiers and prepared a more powerful opposition to these plans than now.

"Energy and communications. We record the results of what has already been done to protect our systems. We are preparing new solutions. Energy and utility companies are doing everything to stabilize the system and give people more energy for a longer time,” the president said.



He added that new solutions are also being prepared to prevent any possibility for Russia to manipulate the internal life of Ukraine.



In addition, issues of providing the military and the supply of new equipment and ammunition were considered.



