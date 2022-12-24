The Ukrainian leader announced a powerful opposition to the plans of the aggressor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and military experts at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief developed a powerful opposition to the plans of the occupiers.
Zelensky announced this in a video message to the Ukrainians.
The President noted that the members of the meeting analyzed the intentions of the occupiers and prepared a more powerful opposition to these plans than now.
He added that new solutions are also being prepared to prevent any possibility for Russia to manipulate the internal life of Ukraine.
In addition, issues of providing the military and the supply of new equipment and ammunition were considered.
