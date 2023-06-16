Ukrainian MP Trubitsyn put on wanted list on charges of corruption

18:41 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a request for an international search for a deputy of the Kyiv City Council named Vladislav Trubitsyn, who was found guilty of bribery. Information about this appeared on the SAP page on Facebook.



SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas, during the court hearing on the Trubitsyn case, stated that the SAPO learned that Trubitsyn left the territory of Ukraine on May 13 and has not returned until now, May 30. That is why the SAPO filed a request to conduct an international search and demand a bail in the amount of 10.8 million hryvnia in favor of the state.



At the same time, at the beginning of the meeting, Trubitsyn's lawyers, Khanin and Ivanin, announced the termination of their participation in the process "due to significant disagreements with the client in the approach to the defense."



The court granted the request of lawyers and adjourned until the appointment of a state lawyer, since it was unable to consider the request of SAPO due to the lack of lawyers for Trubitsyn. The meeting will resume on June 5.



Earlier it was reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed a deputy of the Kyiv City Council from the Servant of the People faction, Vladislav Trubitsyn, chairman of the Kyiv City Council Standing Committee on Entrepreneurship, Industry and Urban Improvement, of receiving illegal benefits in the amount of 1.39 million hryvnia.

He received this money from one of the entrepreneurs from Kyiv for winning the electronic auction for the right to place outlets. The case is currently pending before the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court.