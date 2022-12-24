Ukrainian defenders are gradually moving towards Svatovo and Kremennaya in the Luhansk region

The armed forces of Ukraine are gradually approaching Svatovo and Kremennaya in the Luhansk region. This was announced by the head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai.
He noted that the fighting in the Luhansk region continues almost continuously.
Earlier, he reported that the weather is not conducive to the rapid advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Luhansk region.
