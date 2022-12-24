Ukrainian defenders are gradually moving towards Svatovo and Kremennaya in the Luhansk region

11:13 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The armed forces of Ukraine are gradually approaching Svatovo and Kremennaya in the Luhansk region. This was announced by the head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai.



He noted that the fighting in the Luhansk region continues almost continuously.

"The situation on the front line is quite difficult, all the de-occupied villages are still under fire. The fighting continues constantly, around the clock. All the same, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing, clearly holding the line of defense and even succeeding, despite difficult weather conditions, still gradually moving further, towards Svatovo and Kreminnaya," Gaidai said.

Earlier, he reported that the weather is not conducive to the rapid advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Luhansk region.