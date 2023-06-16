Ukrainian troops were able to shoot down at least one Russian military aircraft with Patriot air defense systems - CNN

11:51 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

CNN, citing representatives from the Pentagon and the US Congress, reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down at least one Russian fighter jet from a distance using a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.



When and where this happened is not reported. We only know that this happened in recent weeks. Russian fighters mostly remain behind Russian defense lines, so it is difficult for the Ukrainian military to shoot them down with shorter-range systems.



Patriot is targeting Russian fighter jets shelling Ukrainian civilians, US officials say. The sources also noted that the Ukrainian military itself decides when and how to use Patriot air defense systems for defense after their partners handed it over to Ukraine.



Some congressional officials say that with Ukraine's modern fighter jets, it will be easier to target Russian jets and not have to spend expensive Patriot ammunition designed to intercept ballistic missiles.