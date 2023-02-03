Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks in areas of 10 settlements

08:03 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repulsed the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye and Belogorovka, Lugaschina and Verkhnekamenskoye, Nikolaevka, Krasnaya Gora, Paraskovievka, Bakhmut, Ivanovskoye and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk region.



This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report from the front as of the morning of February 3 on Facebook.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 2 of them - on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as well as 5 air strikes. The invader carried out more than 70 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on civilian targets in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. civilians were injured. The enemy, incurring heavy losses, does not stop offensive operations in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions," the report says.

In the Volynsky, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions , the situation has become, signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have not been found. The occupiers fired at the Klyusy, Gremyach and Elinoy districts of the Chernihiv region; Muravyina, Tolstodubovoy, Studenok, Katerynivka, Volkovka and Volfino in the Sumy region and Veterinary, Cossack Lopan, Strelechya, Deep, Green, Staritsa, Ogurtsevoe, Gatishcha, Volchansk, Volchansky Farms, Okhrimovka and Novomlinsky Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Golubovka, Kupyansk, Kucherovka, Kislovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselovskoye and Stelmahovka in the Lugansk region.



In the Limansky direction , the enemy fired at Terny, Makeevka, Chervonopopovka, Dibrova and Torskoye in the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction , Spirnoye, Belogorovka, Paraskovievka, Veseleye, Bakhmut and Ivanovskoye of the Donetsk region were exposed to fire.



In the Avdeevka direction , Avdeevka, Thin, Veseloye, Severnoye, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomikhailovka fell under enemy fire.



In the Novopavlovsk direction, the invaders fired at Bogoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechistovka, Bolshaya Novoselka and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk region.



More than 40 settlements were subjected to shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions. Among them are Vremovka, Donetsk region; Gulyaipolskoye and Kamenskoye in Zaporozhye, as well as Kherson, Zolotaya Balka, Mikhailovka, Gavrilovka, Milovoe, Burgunka, Novotyaginka and Kizomys of the Kherson region.



Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day inflicted 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers. The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian Merlin-type UAV.



In addition, rocket and artillery units hit the enemy command post, 3 manpower concentration areas, and an enemy ammunition depot.