Ukrainian military seized a Russian export tank

14:10 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian T-90S tank, primarily intended for export, became the trophy of the Ukrainian military, writes "Military" with reference to the video of the Ukraine Weapons Tracker project.



According to OSINT researchers, this is the first documented capture of a T-90S since a full-scale Russian invasion.



Earlier, the publication suggested that Russia mobilized tanks for the war against Ukraine, which could be intended for export to Algeria, Turkmenistan or Vietnam.

"The entry into service of export T-90S tanks may mean that the Russian army has suffered heavy losses in armored vehicles, in particular, in main battle tanks. It may also indicate that the infidels have problems with the repair and restoration of damaged military vehicles," Militarny notes.