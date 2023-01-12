Ukrainian military seized a Russian export tank

The Russian T-90S tank, primarily intended for export, became the trophy of the Ukrainian military, writes "Military" with reference to the video of the Ukraine Weapons Tracker project.
According to OSINT researchers, this is the first documented capture of a T-90S since a full-scale Russian invasion.
Earlier, the publication suggested that Russia mobilized tanks for the war against Ukraine, which could be intended for export to Algeria, Turkmenistan or Vietnam.
#Ukraine : The first documented capture of the rare Russian T-90S tank by the Ukrainian army - filmed somewhere in #Kherson Oblast.— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) January 12, 2023
These tanks, originally intended for export, were instead transferred to the Russian army after the serious armor losses experienced. pic.twitter.com/AIfzVxH0Lh
