The Ukrainian military successfully repulsed the night attack of the Iranian "Shahed" UAVs

07:50 08 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the defenders of Ukraine successfully repelled an attack by 35 Iranian attack unmanned aerial vehicles "Shahed" on the night of May 8.



Information about the incident was published on Facebook.



According to the report, the enemy again attacked the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian Shahed UAVs as weapons.



However, thanks to the excellent work of the Ukrainian defenders, all 35 drones were destroyed.