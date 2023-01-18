Ukrainian military set up new defensive lines west of Soledar - British intelligence

09:15 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Forces most likely abandoned the city of Soledar in the Donetsk region, creating new defensive lines to the west of the settlement.



This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on its Twitter.

"By the end of January 16, 2023, Ukrainian troops probably withdrew from the city of Soledar in the Donbass, leaving it under the control of the Russian military and PMC Wagner". Ukrainian forces have likely created new defensive lines in the west.

The ministry noted that the Russian offensive on Soledar mainly consisted of the forces of PMC "Wagner" and was an auxiliary operation aimed at making possible the encirclement of Bakhmut. At the same time, one of the two main ways of supplying Ukraine to Bakhmut is now under growing pressure from the Russians.



Images released by British intelligence show that since the beginning of January 2023, the south and east of Bakhmut continue to be exposed to

intense artillery shelling, according to the British Ministry of Defense.