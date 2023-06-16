Ukrainian military move to offensive operations - Ministry of Defense

17:33 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Contrary to the Russian military, who behind every bush see signs of a frightening UAF counteroffensive, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Ukraine are in no hurry to announce this expected event. As Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar reported on June 5, the Ukrainian military is only moving on to offensive operations in some areas of the front.

She noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the defense started on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

"The defensive operation contains everything, including counter-offensive actions. Therefore, in some areas we are moving to offensive actions," she wrote on Telegram.

Malyar stressed that the Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities. There, the Ukrainian fighters are moving along a fairly wide front, succeeding and occupying dominant heights.

At the same time, the Russian invaders are on the defensive and want to hold their positions.

In the south, the enemy is also on the defensive. Local battles continue there.

Malyar also noted that the Russians are actively launching information about the counteroffensive, as they need to divert attention from the defeat in the Bakhmut direction.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "launched a counteroffensive at once on five sectors of the front." In particular, we are talking about the South-Donetsk direction.

The day before, the Ministry of Defense announced that there would be no announcements about the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and called on the Ukrainians for informational silence.

And today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russians have stepped up the spread of fakes about the alleged "offensive" of the Defense Forces.