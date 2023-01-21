Ukrainian tank crews will start mastering Leopard 2 tanks - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine has agreed to train its tank crews on German Leopard 2 tanks, although there is no decision yet on their provision.. He said this in an interview with the Voice of America.

"There is a breakthrough - this is an opportunity for countries that own Leopard 2 to start training missions, courses for our tank crews. We will start with this, and then we will move on,” he said.

According to Reznikov, the agreements on the exercises were reached thanks to "tank" initiatives: Poland regarding the Leopards and Britain regarding the Challengers.

Recall that before the current meeting of the heads of defense departments at the Ramstein base, Ukraine turned to the allies with a request to provide modern Western tanks, but on January 20 no decisions were made to provide tanks to Ukraine.

It was also reported that Poland would prepare a tank brigade for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The new tank brigade will be armed with infantry fighting vehicles and T-72 tanks.