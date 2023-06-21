Ukrainian forces strengthen their positions in the southern direction - General Staff

10:27 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the southern direction, the Ukrainian armed forces are strengthening their positions on the achieved lines, as reported in the Military media center Telegram channel, the media platform of the Defense Forces..



According to the speech of the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalev, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions.

"We have achieved partial success in the Novodanilovka-Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka-Ivove, Svobodnoe Pole-Makarovka directions and are strengthening on the achieved lines," he said.

At the same time, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on defense and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.. He uses reserves and tries to recover lost positions.



It is also noted that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the east of the country.

"Especially tough battles are being fought in the Limansky direction in the areas of Yampolovka and Serebryansky forestry in the Donetsk region," Kovalev stressed.

On the direction of Belogorivka-Shipilovka, the Ukrainian armed forces are also carrying out offensive operations, achieving partial success and strengthening on the achieved lines.