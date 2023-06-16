Ukrainian forces are testing the front line before the counteroffensive - OP

The Ukrainian forces have not yet launched a full-fledged counter-offensive and are currently testing the entire front line, identifying vulnerabilities in the defense of the Russian invaders.
On Thursday, June 15, such information was conveyed by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, during a telethon.
Podolyak singled out three main goals of the hostilities that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently pursuing.
On Thursday, June 15, such information was conveyed by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, during a telethon.
Podolyak singled out three main goals of the hostilities that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently pursuing.
He noted that the Ukrainian army does not carry out offensive operations in a certain direction, but carries out attacks simultaneously in several directions, which indicates the conduct of a modern war.
The ELECON construction organization hopes that all construction and reconstruction projects located on the territory of the Russian Federation will be completed on time.
According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the head of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, showed her support and readiness to provide assistance in the reconstruction of destroyed cities and infrastructure after the war.
In turn, NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg noted that the North Atlantic Alliance would provide political and practical support to Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments