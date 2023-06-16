Ukrainian forces are testing the front line before the counteroffensive - OP

18:04 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian forces have not yet launched a full-fledged counter-offensive and are currently testing the entire front line, identifying vulnerabilities in the defense of the Russian invaders.



On Thursday, June 15, such information was conveyed by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, during a telethon.



Podolyak singled out three main goals of the hostilities that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently pursuing.

"Our current goals are as follows. First, we aim to destroy the maximum number of mobilized enemies. This will create psychological pressure on the Russian army. Secondly, we aim to permanently destroy as much Russian military equipment as possible to prevent its further use. Our armed forces are actively working towards this goal - they destroy, destroy and destroy again. At the same time, we are gradually moving forward, conducting tests to identify the weaknesses of the enemy," Podolyak said.



He noted that the Ukrainian army does not carry out offensive operations in a certain direction, but carries out attacks simultaneously in several directions, which indicates the conduct of a modern war.

"The third component is the lack of a specific direction. Today, Ukraine demonstrates what a modern war is - we attack in several directions at the same time. We show that even being in the minority in numbers and equipment, we are able to attack in several directions at once. This is a unique story. So our testing allows us to move forward, creating panic," Podolyak explained.

"We have not yet launched a full-fledged counter-offensive, while Russia claims: "We have already won, we have already repelled the counter-offensive," he added.



According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the head of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, showed her support and readiness to provide assistance in the reconstruction of destroyed cities and infrastructure after the war.

In turn, NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg noted that the North Atlantic Alliance would provide political and practical support to Ukraine.