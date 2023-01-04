Ukrainian diplomats agreed on large supplies of generators

15:04 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrenergo, together with allies, continue to work on attracting international assistance to restore the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, which suffered from Russian attacks.



This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during an online briefing on January 4.

“As of January 4, it was possible to agree on the supply of almost 1,800 current and voltage transformers of various capacities, more than 7,000 generators with a power of up to 100 kW and more than 600 generators with a power of more than 100 kW, more than 40 km of cable and hundreds of spare parts for power equipment, heaters, etc. d." - said the head of the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union will transfer 900 generators and millions of energy-saving lamps to Ukraine.