Ukrainian diplomats agreed on large supplies of generators

The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrenergo, together with allies, continue to work on attracting international assistance to restore the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, which suffered from Russian attacks.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during an online briefing on January 4.
Earlier it was reported that the European Union will transfer 900 generators and millions of energy-saving lamps to Ukraine.
