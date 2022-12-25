Ukrainian fighters held exercises near the border with Belarus

18:50 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine jointly held a staff training near the border with Belarus.



This was reported by the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At the request of the commander of the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv, a joint staff training of the 120th brigade of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with subordinate military units was held in the defense zone near the border with the Republic of Belarus," the department notes.

It is reported that during the exercises, the military units improved the skills of interaction between the lower and higher headquarters.



In addition, the forces and means that are under the operational control of the 120th separate brigade of the Troops were involved.