Ukrainian fighters held exercises near the border with Belarus

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine jointly held a staff training near the border with Belarus.
This was reported by the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is reported that during the exercises, the military units improved the skills of interaction between the lower and higher headquarters.
In addition, the forces and means that are under the operational control of the 120th separate brigade of the Troops were involved.
