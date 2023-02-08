Ukrainian fighters repelled Russian attacks in 22 settlements

09:03 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to repel the attacks of the Russian troops in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoye, Chervonopopovka, Shipilovka and Belogorovka of the Lugansk region and Verkhnekamenskoye, Fedorovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Dubovo-Vasilyevka, Controversial, Vyemka, Bakhmut, Krasnaya Gora, Paraskovievka, Ivanovskoye, Chasov Yar, Kamenka, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka, Maryinka and Bogoyavlenka of Donetsk region.



This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report from the front.

"The enemy, trying to take complete control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, continues to concentrate his main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions in the areas of Kremennaya, Bakhmut, Avdeevka, Experienced, Marinka and Vugledar. Takes significant losses. Especially in manpower," the message says.

"In the settlement of Cairo, Kakhovskiy district, Kherson region, the Russian occupation troops forcibly take away civilian cars from the local population," the General Staff also said.

During the day, the enemy launched 8 missile strikes, 5 of which - on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv, and 21 air strikes. In addition, the enemy made 39 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. Residential buildings damaged.



On the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions , no changes were found, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. The areas of the settlements of Zarutskoye, Popovka and Sadki of the Sumy region and Veterinary, Strelechya, Krasnoe, Glubokoe, Liptsy, Staritsa, Morokhovets, Green, Neskuchnoye, Gatishche, Volchansk, Budarki, Olkhovatka, Krasnoye Pervoi, Novomlinsk and Kamenka in the Kharkiv region were subjected to shelling. The occupiers deployed an UAV with a combat load in the Volfino district of the Sumy region.



In the Kupyansk and Limansk directions , more than 40 settlements came under fire. Among them are Dvurechnaya, Gryanikovka, Kucherovka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabaevka, Berestovoe, Starch, Cherry, Chervonopopovka and Kuzmino of the Kharkiv region and Novoselovskoe, Stelmakhovka, Novogorovka, Makeevka, Ploschanka, Nevskoe, Sandy, Kremennaya, Dibrova and Belogorovka in the Lugansk region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Kotlyarovka, Krakhmalny and Belogorovka.



In the Bakhmut direction , in particular, Spirnoe, Berestovoe, Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Zheleznyanskoe, Paraskovievka, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Ivanovskoye, Nikolaevka, Predtechino, Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, New York and Vesele of the Donetsk region were subjected to shelling. And in general - more than 30 settlements.



On the Avdeevka and Novopavlovsk directions , Avdeevka, Vodiane, Maryinka, Pobeda, Novomikhailovka, Vuhledar, Zolotaya Niva and Neskuchnoye of the Donetsk region fell under tank, mortar and artillery shelling. Air strikes of the occupiers were recorded near Avdiivka, Nevelskoye and Maryinka. In the Vodiane area, the Russian invaders dropped non-lethal K-51 aerosol tear grenades from UAVs onto the positions of our troops.



More than 30 settlements were hit by fire in the Zaporizhia direction , in particular, Novopol, Olgovskoye, Malinovka, Huliaipole, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov, Novodanilovka, Novoandreevka, Shcherbaki, Maly Shcherbaki and Stepne of the Zaporozhye region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Olgovsky and Gulyaipol.



In the Kherson direction , 17 settlements suffered from enemy fire. In particular, Mikhailovka, Gavrilovka, Melovoe, Zmievka, Novoberislav, Cossack, Lvov, Tyaginka, Ivanovka, Nikolskoye, Antonovka, Yantarnoye, Beregovoye, Veletenskoye and Kherson.



Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day inflicted 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 2 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.



The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian SU-25 attack aircraft, a Mi-24 helicopter and 2 enemy UAVs of the Orlan type. Artillerymen and missilemen hit 2 enemy command posts, 7 manpower concentration areas and an ammunition depot.