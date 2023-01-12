Ukrainian fighters repulsed the attacks of invaders in 12 districts of settlements

09:42 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 12 settlements: Stelmakhivka, Kremennaya in the Luhansk region and Razdolivka, Salt, Krasnaya Gora, Paraskoveevka, Podgorodnoye, Bakhmut, Kleschievka, Mayorsk, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka of the Donetsk region.



This was announced on January 12 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report.



During January 11, the occupiers launched four missile strikes (on civilian targets in Liman and Chasovoy Yar in the Donetsk region), as well as 23 air strikes. In addition, 69 shellings from multiple launch rocket systems were carried out.

"There is a danger of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine," the Ukrainian military command stressed.

No enemy offensive groupings were found in the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions.



In other directions, the enemy fired at peaceful settlements from various types of weapons.

"Near the village of Radensk, Kherson region, the Russian invaders built a network of trenches and dugouts using sea containers, which had previously been equipped as a field hospital," the General Staff noted.



Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has delivered 20 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, as well as three strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.



Over the past day, the Defense Forces shot down a Ka-52 helicopter and two reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.



The missilemen and artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy command post, seven areas of concentration of manpower and three ammunition depots of the invaders.