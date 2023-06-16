Ukrainian fighters refute the destruction of the tank: getting into a wooden model

18:13 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian military refutes the claims of the Russian forces about the alleged destruction of the Ukrainian tank with the help of the kamikaze drone "Lancet". The soldiers of the Russian Federation, in fact, got into a wooden model.



This information is transmitted by the K2 unit of the 54th separate mechanized brigade.



On June 11, Russian media channels published a video allegedly showing the destruction of a tank with the help of a Lancet drone.

However, on June 12, a video from a different angle appeared, in which the author claims that his tank was a wooden model.



The video contains profanity: