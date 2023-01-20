19:02 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, a mercenary of PMC Wagner from Tanzania, Tarimo Nemes Raymond, was liquidated. The African previously studied at a Russian university, but in Russia he was arrested for selling drugs.



This is reported by Russian media.



As a result, he was recruited by the Wagner group, which usually promises prisoners early release if they agree to fight in Ukraine.



The message says that 31-year-old Tarimo had the call sign Mbea. Ukrainian defenders liquidated the PMC mercenary Wagner near Bakhmut.



It is known that he served as a stormtrooper.



The deceased was posthumously awarded the medal For Courage and the Wagner PMC Trench Cross.



The funeral of a mercenary from Tanzania took place in the Kuban according to the Orthodox rite.