Ukrainian intelligence explained the purpose of the fake Kremlin about the Patriot system

12:09 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Federation has not achieved the desired results in its information and psychological operation related to the presence of "drones over the Kremlin". Therefore, they came up with a new fake about the alleged destruction of the Patriot system in Ukraine.

This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Chernyak.

According to the data, the drone that was observed over the Kremlin, and its alleged Ukrainian origin, is a purely manipulative operation conceived by the Russian authorities in order to influence their own population.

"Their goal is to create an image of the need for military action and protection from supposedly Ukraine and the Western world.. However, this information operation was not successful enough for them to achieve the planned results.. However, they understand that the current situation can lead to additional reputational losses, and therefore the Russians decided to allegedly strike back, while pretending to destroy something significant," Chernyak emphasized.

That is why the Russian Federation is trying to convince of its ability to "revenge" and "destroy" the Patriot system.