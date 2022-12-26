Ukrainians urged to refrain from traveling to Kosovo

09:20 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Amid tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, the Foreign Ministry advised Ukrainians to avoid traveling to the region.



The corresponding recommendation was published by the Foreign Ministry on the night of December 12.

"In connection with the aggravation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, we recommend that Ukrainian citizens refrain from visiting this region of the Western Balkans for the time being, and those who are there should avoid crowded places," the statement says.