Ukrainians urged to refrain from traveling to Kosovo

Amid tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, the Foreign Ministry advised Ukrainians to avoid traveling to the region.
The corresponding recommendation was published by the Foreign Ministry on the night of December 12.
For assistance, citizens can contact the round-the-clock hotline or mail of the Ukrainian Embassy in Serbia, and in case of emergency, also the hotline of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry (+380442381588, or email: [email protected]).
A few days ago, Kosovo police forcibly entered the electoral offices of predominantly Serb municipalities amid upcoming re-elections. After that, Serbia announced the possible introduction of units of its security forces into Kosovo.
On December 10, the President of Kosovo announced that it had decided to postpone the elections of the heads of the northern municipalities from December 18 to April 23, 2023 due to the increased level of danger.
On Sunday night, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades in the north of the partially recognized state amid rumors that Kosovo law enforcement officers are planning military operations against the Serbian population.. The EULEX civilian mission in Kosovo reported an attack on its patrol on 10 December.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Kosovo was going to try to "solve the Serbian problem" and accused "a part of the international community" of inaction, while calling on Kosovo's Serbs and Albanians to calm down.
