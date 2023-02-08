Ukraine withdraws from the European Ombudsman Institute

13:44 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets sent an urgent letter to the members of the European Ombudsman Institute about leaving this association.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman announced this on Facebook.

"This step was the result of the fact that two Ukrainian children who were on the territory of the Republic of Austria due to Russian armed aggression were taken to the territory of the Russian Federation by the" human rights activist of the European Ombudsman Institute (EIO), "Lubinets explained.

According to media reports, this was done by Dr. Josef Siegele, Secretary General of the EIS, member of the EIS Board and Deputy Ombudsman of Tyrol, Lubinets added.. According to him, the Austrian authorities launched an official investigation into Siegele's actions.

“The above is a violation of articles 49, 50 of the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which prohibit the forced relocation or deportation of persons from occupied territory and oblige the occupying state to take all necessary measures to facilitate the procedure for identifying children and registering their family ties ”, - wrote Lubinets.

The forced transfer of children from one group to another is one of the signs of genocide in accordance with Article II of the UN Convention of December 9, 1948 "On the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the Ombudsman explained.



He added that at the European Ombudsman Institute, at his request, they did not conduct an internal investigation and did not apply appropriate sanctions against Siegel, whose act contradicts the goals of founding the Institute and testifies to his bias. The President of the Institute, Dragan Milkov, ignored the requests of the Ukrainian side.

“I believe that such actions are detrimental to the national interests of Ukraine, at a time when a bloody full-scale war continues. I note that the return of each deported child is an extremely complex process that requires titanic efforts and time, ”the official emphasized.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman added that he appealed to colleagues who are members of the Institute to consider the possibility of an immediate withdrawal from the European Ombudsman Institute and condemn the actions of its leadership.

“At the same time, I thank my colleagues and friends who left the CEO, the Ombudsman of the Republic of Latvia, Mr. Juris Jansons, and the Ombudsman of the Republic of Lithuania, Erika Leonaite, for their unequivocal position and quick reaction to the above situation,” wrote Lubinets.

According to him, all members of the organization who are supporters of democratic principles, for whom human rights are not empty words, cannot remain aloof from the situation and continue their membership in the EIO.