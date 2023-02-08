Ukraine withdraws from the European Ombudsman Institute

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets sent an urgent letter to the members of the European Ombudsman Institute about leaving this association.
The Ukrainian Ombudsman announced this on Facebook.
According to media reports, this was done by Dr. Josef Siegele, Secretary General of the EIS, member of the EIS Board and Deputy Ombudsman of Tyrol, Lubinets added.. According to him, the Austrian authorities launched an official investigation into Siegele's actions.
The forced transfer of children from one group to another is one of the signs of genocide in accordance with Article II of the UN Convention of December 9, 1948 "On the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the Ombudsman explained.
He added that at the European Ombudsman Institute, at his request, they did not conduct an internal investigation and did not apply appropriate sanctions against Siegel, whose act contradicts the goals of founding the Institute and testifies to his bias. The President of the Institute, Dragan Milkov, ignored the requests of the Ukrainian side.
He added that at the European Ombudsman Institute, at his request, they did not conduct an internal investigation and did not apply appropriate sanctions against Siegel, whose act contradicts the goals of founding the Institute and testifies to his bias. The President of the Institute, Dragan Milkov, ignored the requests of the Ukrainian side.
The Ukrainian Ombudsman added that he appealed to colleagues who are members of the Institute to consider the possibility of an immediate withdrawal from the European Ombudsman Institute and condemn the actions of its leadership.
According to him, all members of the organization who are supporters of democratic principles, for whom human rights are not empty words, cannot remain aloof from the situation and continue their membership in the EIO.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments