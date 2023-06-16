Ukraine will chair the UN WTO European Commission for the first time

09:55 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At the 68th meeting of the European Commission of the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO UN), held in Sofia (Bulgaria), Ukraine was elected for the first time in history to chair this body.

Ukraine will chair the European Commission for two years.



Consequently, the presidency of the Commission of the European Region opens up new opportunities for Ukraine to cooperate with the countries of the EU and the world at a professional international level.



The head of the State Tourism Development Agency of Ukraine, Marianna Oleskiv, noted that from the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of the WTO, the UN has been standing next to Ukraine. In particular, in April last year, the General Assembly stopped the membership of the Russian Federation in the organization, becoming the only UN body that annulled Russia's membership in its composition.



In general, the UN WTO consists of six regional commissions - Africa, Americas, East Asia and the Pacific, Europe, South Asia and the Middle East.