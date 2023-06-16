Ukraine returned 106 defenders, 68 of them were considered missing

15:31 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine returned 106 people from Russian captivity, including 68 military personnel, about whom there was no information for a long time.

We are talking about the military from the Bakhmut direction - 8 officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants. Three bodies have also been repatriated: two foreigners and a Ukrainian, said the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Chairman of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

“They fought for Bakhmut and accomplished a feat that did not allow the enemy to advance further deep into our East. Each of them is a hero of our state,” Yermak wrote in Telegram.

He added that among those who were returned from captivity, many were considered missing.. The relatives of these people went through a difficult stage.

"All the rescued defenders defended our land in the Bakhmut direction, 68 of the released soldiers were considered missing," the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

Among the released servicemen, 98 belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among them, in particular, 21 representatives of territorial defense. Seven border guards and one serviceman of the State Special Transport Service also returned home.



At least seven rescued soldiers have various injuries: ball and shrapnel wounds, burns and fractures, exacerbated chronic diseases. The eldest of the retired servicemen is already 59 years old, the youngest is 21 years old.