Ukraine successfully used a strike drone with a range of 1,000 kilometers - Ukroboronprom

16:44 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine successfully used its attack drone with a range of a thousand kilometers. This is evidenced by the post of the press secretary of the state concern "Ukroboronprom" Natalia Sad on Facebook.



She posted a photo with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk and Director of Ukroboronprom Yuriy Gusev with the caption: "After the successful use of our drone for 1000 km."

October 17, 2022 "Ukroboronprom" published a photo of a metal structure with a blue bird and a yellow coat of arms, signing it: "Range - 1000

km, warhead weight - 75 kg. We're finishing development."

Last December, Ukroboronprom speaker Natalya Sad said on the air of the United News telethon that the state concern had conducted a number of successful tests of a Ukrainian attack drone with a range of 1,000 kilometers.