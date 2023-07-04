Ukraine will strengthen the northern border - Naev

19:16 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the background of the threat of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Ukraine will aggravate the northern border with both personnel and military equipment.

This was announced on Tuesday, July 4, by the commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Naev.

“In connection with the latest events around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, a decision was made to strengthen the northern border of our state with both personnel and military equipment. Work in this direction has not stopped since the enemy was driven out from the north, and continues to continue around the clock,” Naev said.

According to him, anti-tank barriers are being built, minefields are being set up and the entire defense line is being strengthened.