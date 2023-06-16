Ukraine demands exclusion of Russia from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

18:23 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine repeatedly calls on the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to deprive Russia of its membership in the bank.



Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Marchenko appealed to the bank's annual meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to get rid of "Russia's toxic presence."



Artem Shevalev, director from Ukraine at the bank, notes in an interview with Voice of America that some shareholders responded positively to Ukraine's proposal and reminded that this issue has not been resolved and requires attention.



Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March last year, Ukraine has been vocal about the need to exclude Russia from the EBRD.



While Russia's expulsion may not have a practical impact on the bank's decision-making due to Russia's small stake in it, Artem Shevalev points to the importance of preserving the organization's reputation and notes that Russians are still "afraid" of attending meetings in person.



The bank's management has not yet commented on its position regarding Russia's membership.. The Bank intends to increase its role in helping Ukraine and has decided to raise capital for the third time in its history to boost investment in Ukraine.



Artem Shevalev notes that the bank's decision is key and would be irrelevant if Russia continues to invest in Ukraine while simultaneously being considered a terrorist who has caused harm.



The EBRD, the largest institutional investor in Ukraine, is seeking to step up its aid to the country before the end of the war.