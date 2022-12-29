Ukraine will develop combat drones to shoot down Russian drones

Ukraine has purchased about 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and also plans to develop drone combat models capable of attacking drones used by Russia during its invasion.
This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov in an interview with the Associated Press.
According to him, Ukraine will conduct "more missions with attack drones" in the future.
The minister also added that Ukraine has purchased Fly Eye drones, a small unmanned aerial vehicle used for reconnaissance and battlefield surveillance.
According to the publication, Russian authorities claim that over the past weeks, Ukraine has launched a number of drone strikes on its military bases, including strikes on Monday, December 26, Russian forces allegedly shot down a drone approaching the Engels airbase, killing. military personnel of the Russian Federation.
Earlier, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, said that since September, the Ukrainian air defense has destroyed more than 420 Russian missiles and 430 kamikaze drones.
