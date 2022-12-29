Ukraine will develop combat drones to shoot down Russian drones

14:23 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine





This was Ukraine has purchased about 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and also plans to develop drone combat models capable of attacking drones used by Russia during its invasion.This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov in an interview with the Associated Press.

"The next stage, where we are more or less equipped with reconnaissance drones, is attack drones.. These are both explosive drones and those flying at a distance of three to 10 kilometers and hitting targets," Fedorov said.

According to him, Ukraine will conduct "more missions with attack drones" in the future.

"We are talking about drones, UAVs that we are developing in Ukraine. In any case, this will be the next step in the development of technology,” he said.