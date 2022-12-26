Ukraine terminated defense agreements with Belarus

17:12 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The government of Ukraine terminated several agreements with Belarus. This was announced by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk on Telegram on Friday, December 23.

"The agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Belarus on air traffic has been terminated," he wrote.

According to Melnichuk, the agreement was signed in Minsk on July 17, 1995.



In addition, the following agreements with Belarus have been terminated: