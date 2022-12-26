Ukraine terminated defense agreements with Belarus

The government of Ukraine terminated several agreements with Belarus. This was announced by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk on Telegram on Friday, December 23.
According to Melnichuk, the agreement was signed in Minsk on July 17, 1995.
In addition, the following agreements with Belarus have been terminated:
In addition, the following agreements with Belarus have been terminated:
- on mutual deliveries in 1995 of weapons, military equipment, other materiel and services for the needs of defense and security (dated December 16, 1994);
- on additional confidence and security measures (dated April 16, 2001);
- on conducting joint research and development work in the field of weapons and military equipment (dated October 18, 2005),
- on Mutual Protection of Rights to the Results of Intellectual Activity Created and Provided in the Course of Bilateral Military-Technical Cooperation (October 18, 2005).
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments