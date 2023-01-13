Ukraine expects to pass the path to joining the EU in less than two years - Shmygal

18:16 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine is ahead of the path of negotiations on accession to the European Union, which should be completed by the signing of the relevant agreement. The government expects that this will be done in less than two years.



During a meeting on January 13, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recalled that in June 2022 Ukraine received the status of a candidate for EU membership and added that in the field of European integration over the past 10 months, it was possible to do what was previously planned to be done at least in a few years.



He noted that, despite the war, Ukraine received five “visa-free” visas with the EU, signed an “energy visa-free regime”, received an economic and transport visa-free regime, as well as a “customs” visa-free regime. In addition, Ukraine became a member of the Digital Europe program. Seven recommendations from the European Commission are currently being finalized to launch the next integration steps. It is also necessary to analyze the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation.

"In parallel with the assessment of conformity, the adoption and implementation of European legislation, we will prepare for direct negotiations on the accession itself. A negotiating position of Ukraine will be formed, which will determine our strengths, the boundaries of compromises, how accession to the EU will affect certain sectors of the economy and the state as a whole ". Teams of negotiators from the Ukrainian side will be formed, who will professionally be able to discuss details in different areas. This will become the basis for opening official accession negotiations," Shmygal explained.

He added that in the future Ukraine expects the path of negotiations, which should culminate in the signing of the Agreement on its accession to the EU.