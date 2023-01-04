Ukraine criticized the new head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry because of a conversation with Lavrov

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk said that the conversation between the new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is evidence of a change in Israeli policy.
It is reported by The Times Of Israel.
It is reported by The Times Of Israel.
Korniychuk added that Israel's position on the Russian invasion was "incomprehensible."
At the same time, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel shortly after the conversation between Cohen and Lavrov that "there is no change in Israeli policy."
On December 3, it became known that a conversation took place between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
On December 3, it became known that a conversation took place between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
It is noted that "the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also informed his Israeli counterpart about certain aspects of the situation in Ukraine in the context of Russia's "special military operation"".
Ministers also reviewed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments