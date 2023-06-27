Ukraine outperforms Russia: successful liberation of 300 sq. km of territory

18:03 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of the summer campaign to liberate the territories, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already successfully regained control of approximately 300 square kilometers of land.

This area exceeds the territory that Russia occupied during its "large-scale" winter offensive.



The announcement of the achievement was made by the UK Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallace, and posted on the official Twitter account of the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday 27 June.