Ukraine will receive shells and weapons from American warehouses in Israel - NYT

12:10 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Pentagon is using Israel's vast but little-known stock of US munitions in Israel to meet Ukraine's dire need for artillery shells in its war with Russia.

The Pentagon also turned to South Korea with a request to transfer ammunition from American stocks to Ukraine.

This is what American and Israeli officials say, according to The New York Times.

The stockpile provides the Pentagon with weapons and ammunition for use in Middle East conflicts.. The US has also allowed Israel access to emergency supplies.

"The United States will supply Ukraine with 300,000 155 mm NATO artillery munitions, which are stored in warehouses in Israel. Approximately 150,000 of them have already been sent to Europe," writes The New York Times.

Ukraine uses 90,000 artillery shells per month, twice the production capacity of the US and Europe, journalists write.. Therefore, Washington turned its attention to the stocks in Israel.



These warehouses have begun to fill up since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, writes NYT. They provide the US Army with weapons in the Middle East conflicts, and Israel has the right to use them in critical situations.



Sources of the NYT say that Israel continues to refuse to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, but in this situation, it rather joined the US decision to use American ammunition at its discretion.