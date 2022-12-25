Ukraine will receive small arms and ammunition from Bulgaria

17:22 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Bulgarian government announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive small arms and some ammunition as part of military assistance as part of military assistance.

This is reported by the Bulgarian news agency BGNES.

"Based on the decision of the Parliament, which was adopted, we will provide assistance to Ukraine. But tanks - no, I think it was about small arms and some ammunition. We help with exactly what we can afford to help at the moment, so that Bulgarian citizens do not worry," the official said.

He also added that the military assistance provided to Ukraine will not affect the combat capability of the Bulgarian army.



It should be noted that the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that it had held consultations with Ukraine regarding the type and volume of military assistance.





