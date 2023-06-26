Ukraine gains momentum in offensive actions around Bakhmut - British intelligence

As part of a wider counter-offensive, Ukraine has gained momentum in its offensives around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.
During the multi-brigade operation, Ukrainian troops made progress on both the northern and southern flanks of the city, British intelligence officers noted.
