Ukraine gains momentum in offensive actions around Bakhmut - British intelligence

10:07 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of a wider counter-offensive, Ukraine has gained momentum in its offensives around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.

During the multi-brigade operation, Ukrainian troops made progress on both the northern and southern flanks of the city, British intelligence officers noted.
"There is little evidence that Russia retains significant operational-level ground force reserves that could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats they now face in highly disparate sectors, from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnieper, more than 200 kilometers away," according to a British intelligence report.