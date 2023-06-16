Ukraine receives an updated batch of weapons from Germany

18:19 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The German government announced the delivery of a new batch of military equipment to Ukraine. This information appeared on the official website of the Federal Government of Germany.



According to the updated list, ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks and two 8x8 HX81 trucks have already been delivered.



In addition, as part of this delivery, the German government handed over to Ukraine seven THEMIS tracked and remote-controlled infantry vehicles.



It is noted that in the future the German government plans to transfer to Ukraine 64 Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles and 66 armored personnel carriers.