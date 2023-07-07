Ukraine applied to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership

12:47 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has officially submitted a request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership before Japan and New Zealand.



Information about this came from Reuters. New Zealand acts as the legal custodian of this partnership. A representative of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that on July 5, Ukraine sent a formal request for accession.



At the same time, Japanese Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said that as a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Japan should carefully assess how Ukraine meets the high standards of the agreement, including market access and rules.



It is worth noting that the Trans-Pacific Partnership includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The UK also plans to become the 12th member of this partnership.. In addition, China, Taiwan, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Uruguay have also expressed their desire to join this agreement.