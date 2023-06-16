After the de-occupation, Ukraine plans to build a new power plant on the site of the destroyed Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, destroyed by Russian troops.
This was stated by the Director General of Ukrhydroenergo Igor Sirota.
Sirota said that already today, the company's specialists with the design institute and builders began discussing how it would be necessary to quickly block the dam after de-occupation and provide resources from the upper reservoirs to provide them with three or four areas suffering from water shortages.
Ukrhydroenergo has already submitted a new balance sheet to the Ministry of Energy to reduce water use at its facilities.
Sirota also said that at today's meeting of the National Security and Defense Council and the headquarters under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the task was set to drill additional wells in the Kherson and Nikolaev regions to obtain fresh water.. Water will also be transferred from the Dnieper cascade to Krivoy Rog.
