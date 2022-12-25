Ukraine plans to prove the illegal stay of the Russian Federation in the UN Security Council

16:52 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at an online briefing that Ukraine is preparing for official steps that could prove Russia's illegal presence in the UN Security Council.

“Russia has been poisoning the UN for many years, this is no secret to anyone. Just as it poisons all the international organizations in which it is located. Russia takes the place of a permanent member of the UN Security Council without proper legal grounds as a result of an openly fraudulent scheme that took place 31 years ago. Ukraine is now preparing for official steps that will prove the illegal presence of Russia in the UN Security Council and launch a political process that should lead to the deprivation of it of this place," Kuleba said.

He also accused the UN of inaction in sending a mission to study Russian strikes with the help of Iranian drones on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

“Even when Russia was just beginning to use Iranian mopeds for terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, Ukraine and partners called on the UN to send a mission of experts to study the use of Iranian drones by Russia.. It's not just a mission. The fact is that Russian deliveries of Iranian-made drones violate the UN Security Council resolution of 2015, which consolidates the nuclear deal with Iran," Kuleba said.

As early as October 14, Ukraine officially applied to the UN Secretariat about sending a mission, the minister added.. According to him, the UN Secretariat has proposed two alternative dates in November, one of which has already been agreed. But later the UN Secretariat informed about the impossibility of visiting Ukraine during these dates.

"The Secretary General and the UN as a whole have not yet taken any steps to send a mission to Ukraine... I understand that it is not so cold in New York, there is always light, heating, but let me remind you that what the UN Secretariat does now it is an unacceptable delay and connivance of the impunity of Iran and Russia for their actions. After all, we are talking about a violation of the Security Council resolution and a threat to international peace and security. The UN must explain the reasons for the delay and inaction," Kuleba said.

