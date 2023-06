10:20 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian airborne troops made a small advance east of the village of Krasnogorovka near Donetsk, located on the old demarcation line.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.

"This is one of the first cases since the Russian invasion in February 2022, when Ukrainian troops with a high probability recaptured the territory occupied by Russia since 2014," British intelligence officers noted.

The recent multiple simultaneous Ukrainian offensives across the Donbass have likely overextended the forces of the "DPR" and the Chechen Republic operating in the area, according to British intelligence.